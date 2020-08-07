172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kisan-rail-to-operate-from-today-here-are-important-things-to-know-5656841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Kisan Rail' to operate from today: Here are important things to know

This train would run between Maharashtra and Bihar, and would be the first such train, carrying vegetables and fruits. Dignitaries from Maharashtra will also attend this event.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian railways will start Kisan Rail services from August 7. Kisan Rail will be used to transport perishable goods. Union Minister of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the train via video conferencing.

This train would run between Maharashtra and Bihar, and would be the first such train carrying vegetables and fruits. Dignitaries from Maharashtra will also attend this event.

India's first 'Kisan Rail'- Here are the key things you need to know

Close

Time Table of Kisan Rail train: The 'Kisan Rail' train will run on a weekly basis. It will start from Deolali in Maharashtra's Nashik at 11 am today and will reach Danapur in Bihar at 6.45 pm on August 8.

related news

How much distance the train will coverand in how much time: In 31 hours, the journey of 1,519 kilometres will be covered from Maharashtra's Deolali to Bihar's Danapur.

Stops of train: The train will take stops at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

Government's target to double farmers’ income: Indian Railways aims to help double farmers’ income with the launch of Kisan Rail. This train is a step towards realising the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022.

Seamless national cold supply chain for perishables: This train will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk.

Kisan Rail initiative was announced in Budget 2020:

The announcement regarding the "Kisan Rail" was made in the current year's Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this initiative in her Budget speech envisaging setting up of a 'Kisan Rail' through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

The proposal to use refrigerated parcel vans to ferry perishables was first announced by then railway minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-10 Budget, however, it has failed to take off.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday informed about this train in his tweet.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 08:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.