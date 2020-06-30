Kerala SSLC result 2020 declared | Check exam results online at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath on June 30 declared the Class 10 board exam results. Out of 4,17,101 students who had appeared for the SSLC exams, 98.82 percent students have passed. The overall pass percentage last year was 98.11 percent.

A total of 41, 906 students have got an A-plus grade in Kerala SSLC Result 2020. Pathanamthitta district recorded the best performance in the Kerala SSLC result 2020 while Wayanad bagged the last position once again.

Along with the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the state education minister also announced the results of the Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC) and the THLC exams for the hearing impaired.

The SSLC candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check their results by visiting the official website of the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also release the Kerala 10th result 2020 on a mobile app 'Saphalam', which is available on Google Play Store.

Here's how you can check results

- Visit the Kerala board's official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in

- Click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020

- Enter your roll number and other required details that will be mentioned on your hall ticket

- Click on ‘Submit’ and your Kerala Class 10 board result 2020 will appear on the screen.

In case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic or takes too long to load, you can also check results on manabadi.co.in, Schools9.com, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.