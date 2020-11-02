Karnataka's COVID tally at 8.29 lakh with 2,576 fresh cases, 29 deaths

With 2,576 fresh cases and 29 deaths, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,29,640 and 11,221 respectively on November 2, the health department said.

The state has been showing steady decline in cases and mortalities in recent days from an alarming over 10,000 infections and around 200 fatalities a day about a month ago.

Sharing the encouraging trends, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "2,576 new Covid cases have been reported in Karnataka today and 8,334 recoveries.7,73,595 people have recovered in the state so far with a recovery rate of 93.24%. State's covid mortality rate stands at 1.35%."

He went on to say "Victory is ours in the fight against coronavirus!" and added it would happen if people followed the three precautions of wearing masks, clean hands, and social distance.

The total infections comprised 7,73,595 discharges, including 8,334 on Monday, and 44,805 active cases, including 931 in the intensive care units (ICUs) of various hospitals, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

About 50 per cent of the fresh cases and fatalities were contributed by the Bengaluru Urban district with 1,439 infections and 14 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,40,075 infections, 3,888 deaths and 3,10,088 discharges, including 5,925 on Monday. It has 26,098 active cases. According to the bulletin, as many as 123 cases were reported in Tumakuru, 100 in Mysuru, 92 in Mandya, 87 in Hassan, 60 in Ballari, 58 in Chikkaballapura and 51 in Dakshina Kannada and rest were scattered over other districts.

Most of those who died of coronavirus were above 50 years of age but there were three people in their 40s and two in their 30s, it said. A total of 78,496 tests, including 65,015 using the RT PCR method, were done, taking the cumulative number of specimens screened so far to 80.91 lakh.