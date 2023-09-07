Karnataka labour minister proposes 5% cess on vehicles to support informal and gig workers

There are around 45 lakh unorganised workers in Karnataka

Karnataka labour minister Santosh Lad has proposed to impose a 5% cess on newly-registered vehicles to support the welfare of more than 45 lakh informal and gig workers in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on September 7, Lad said the state government has proposed to impose a cess to ensure the welfare of informal and gig workers and their transition into the organised sector by providing social security benefits such as health, education, and insurance.

He said the majority of employees in the transport sector including drivers, conductors, cleaners, and mechanics, are employed in the private sector, where they lack job security. "In addition to this, app-based drivers of Ola and Uber also fall into the category. We need to provide them benefits such as health, education, and insurance".

At present, Karnataka levies one of the highest road taxes in the country. Transport department officials said: "At present, we are imposing 11% cess including 10% infrastructure cess and 1% urban transport cess and the state government has to decide to implement the proposal to impose 5% cess," said a transport department official.

He said 4 lakh individuals are providing online services, including Swiggy and Zomato, but they currently lack social security. "For the welfare of those in this sector, a certain amount of cess will be deducted from the companies they work for, and a provident fund will be established. The government will contribute to the PF from the money collected through the cess," he said.

Ahead of Karnataka polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Bengaluru to campaign for the Congress ahead of Karnataka assembly elections interacted with Zomato, Swiggy delivery agents in Bengaluru

In July, Rajasthan approved a bill to impose a surcharge on online transactions via platforms like Amazon, Ola, and Zomato to fund welfare benefits for gig workers, the first such scheme in the country.

"There is also a proposal to construct a state-of-the-art hospital with a 50-bed capacity in various parts of the state for the benefit of workers, and a request has already been submitted to the central government in this regard," said Lad.

Similarly, about 20,000 workers employed in the cinema industry currently lack any form of job security, prompting the government to consider providing them with benefits. "Going forward, 1% of the movie ticket prices will be collected as cess, with the government estimating the sale of 5 crore movie tickets annually," he adds.

While a cess is being levied and collected at the rate of 1% of the cost of construction by the state governments under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act, of 1996, it often remains unspent.

