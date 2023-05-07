Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on Blinkit delivery man's scooter in Bengaluru. Watch

Rahul Gandhi rode 2 km on the scooter to reach his hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Image credit: @DhruvJi88810158/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Bengaluru to campaign for Congress ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections to be held on May 10, rode a pillion with a Blinkit delivery executive in the city on Sunday. Videos of the incident are being shared widely on social media.

As per reports, the Congress leader rode on the scooter for about 2 km to reach his hotel.



Rahul Gandhi Ji with a delivery man, he interacted with him on scooty. New style of campaign in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/jKWgDpHygX

— Shantanu (@shaandelhite) May 7, 2023

The Opposition leader also had a candid conversation with the delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit on Sunday to discuss employment opportunities.

"Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities. He also keenly listened to why these youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what their working conditions were like," Srinivas BV, national president of Indian Youth Congress said.

"Rahul Gandhiji later hopped onto the pillion seat, chatting with a delivery partner about the consequences of BJP's corruption-ridden '40 percent Commission Sarkara', and the Congress party’s 5 guarantees," he tweeted with a video of the interaction.



Shri @RahulGandhi ji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today. Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable… pic.twitter.com/mdjlMILtK1

— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 7, 2023

Srinivas was referring to the incident where the contractors' association in Karnataka wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 40 percent commission was being charged from them, but did not receive a reply.

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at PM Modi over the issue on Sunday. "Modiji, please tell the people of Karnataka, which engine got how much out of 40 percent commission," he asked. The Congress scion is scheduled to address the public again before the elections on May 10. The results of the Karnataka Assembly polls will be declared on May 13.