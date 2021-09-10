JEE Main Result 2021: NTA may announce 4th session results today

Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom. (Representative image)

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency may declare JEE Main Result 2021 session 4 result on September 10. jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in are the websites where candidates can check their NTA score, cut off, merit list.

Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number. The national testing agency (NTA) has not confirmed the JEE main result date, time.

It is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released on September 10 or latest by September 11 considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition.

The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3. In order to give more time and chances to aspirants, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam this year. This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 gets a chance to apply for JEE Advanced. Along with JEE Main 2021 4th session result, the NTA will announce the all India merit list and the category-wise cut-off list.

JEE Main result 2021 4th session will be announced for both paper 1 – BE, BTech – and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning. As seen in previous session results, students will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.