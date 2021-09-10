MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

JEE Main Result 2021: NTA may announce 4th session results today

JEE Main Result 2021: Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number. The national testing agency (NTA) has not confirmed the JEE main result date, time.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom. (Representative image)

Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom. (Representative image)


JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency may declare JEE Main Result 2021 session 4 result on September 10. jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in are the websites where candidates can check their NTA score, cut off, merit list.

Students can check the JEE main result using exam roll number. The national testing agency (NTA) has not confirmed the JEE main result date, time.

It is highly expected that the JEE main final result will be released on September 10 or latest by September 11 considering the registration schedule of IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition.

The JEE advanced registration begins on September 11 and the exam will be held on October 3. In order to give more time and chances to aspirants, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added in the engineering entrance exam this year. This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 gets a chance to apply for JEE Advanced. Along with JEE Main 2021 4th session result, the NTA will announce the all India merit list and the category-wise cut-off list.

JEE Main result 2021 4th session will be announced for both paper 1 – BE, BTech – and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning. As seen in previous session results, students will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #JEE Main Result 2021 #Results
first published: Sep 10, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.