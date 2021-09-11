JEE (Advanced) registration postponed to September 13 due to delay in JEE (Main) results

(Representative Image)

The registration for JEE (Advanced) has been postponed owing to a delay in JEE (Mains) results.

In a notice posted on September 10, the official website said: “Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed.”

“New registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2021 is: Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon); Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST; and Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST,” it added.

Considering the registration schedule of the IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced, for which JEE main is the sole eligibility condition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was earlier expected to declare JEE Main Result 2021 session 4 results on September 10 or latest by September 11.

Candidates can check their NTA score, the cut-off and merit list on these sites: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in

The JEE advanced registration is now being pushed to September 13 and the exam will be held on October 3.

In order to give more time and chances to aspirants, the exam was held four times; two additional sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam this year. This is the fourth session of JEE main 2021.