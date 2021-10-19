MARKET NEWS

J&K killings: Terrorists couldn't enter Srinagar when I was governor, says Satya Pal Malik

Terrorists were killing poor civilians in Srinagar, which was "really sad", said Malik, the last governor of the state of Jammu and Kashmir before it was split into two union territories

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Satya Pal Malik (73) was the last governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir before it was divided into two union territories -- Ladakh and JK-- on October 31, 2020. (File image: PTI)

No terrorist could come within 100 kilometres of Srinagar when he was the governor but that was not the case anymore, Satya Pal Malik, the last person to serve the position in Jammu and Kashmir before the border state was split into two union territories, has said.

“This is really saddening,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Malik, now the governor of Meghalaya, was talking about the recent killings of civilians in the Kashmir Valley.

Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Kulgam district on October 17, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11.

This was the third attack, which also left a person injured, on non-local labourers in less than 24 hours. The deceased have been identified as Raja Rishidev and Joginder Rishidev. Arvind Kumar Sah, a golgappa seller from Bihar, was shot dead a few days ago.

Close

"During my tenure as governor of Jammu and Kashmir, no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kms range of Srinagar but now, terrorists are killing poor people in Srinagar. This is really saddening," Malik said.

This is not the first time that Malik, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, has taken a different line from the Centre. He recently said the BJP wouldn’t return to power in Uttar Pradesh if protesting farmers’ demands were not met.

The 73-yearold Malik was the last governor of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before it was formally divided into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2020.

The change was made on August 5, 2020, when the Centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent spurt in the killings of civilians has raised questions about security and safety in the Valley. On October 17, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to hunt down terrorists and their sympathisers.

Attempts were being made to disrupt peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We'll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians' blood," Sinha said in his monthly radio programme Awaam ki Awaaz.
first published: Oct 19, 2021 02:12 pm

