Jamia shooter 'true nationalist like Godse': Hindu Mahasabha

The Hindu Mahasabha will also bear the legal aid to the shooter.
The Hindu Mahasabha, on January 31, said that the organisation would felicitate the youth who had opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, Times Now has reported.
As the youth opened fire at protestors in Jamia on January 30, a 23-year-old student from the university suffered bullet injuries on his arm and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital.
The outfit has referred to the shooter as a "true nationalist like Nathuram Godse". Incidentally, Godse shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.
Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Ashok Pandey told the TV news channel that the outfit was "proud" of the boy who attempted to "silence the anti-national activities on Jamia campus" by offering to give the students "instant azaadi".
Pandey even justified the brandishing of a gun by the accused, who had been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Greater Noida, saying it was to "punish anti national activities".
According to him, even law makes a distinction between a cold-blooded murderer and those fighting for the welfare of the country.Pandey said that "anti- nationals like Sharjeel Imam and those on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University” deserved to be shot.
Sharjeel Imam, a PhD scholar from JNU has been arrested on the charges of sedition for his alleged cut-off Assam from India remarkGet access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
He further said that that the Hindu Mahasabha will bear the legal aid to the shooter.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 02:06 pm