Jamia shooter 'true nationalist like Godse': Hindu Mahasabha

A student (C) of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, injured after an unidentified person allegedly opened firing during an anti-CAA protest, is assisted towards a hospital in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

As the youth opened fire at protestors in Jamia on January 30, a 23-year-old student from the university suffered bullet injuries on his arm and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital.

The outfit has referred to the shooter as a "true nationalist like Nathuram Godse". Incidentally, Godse shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Ashok Pandey told the TV news channel that the outfit was "proud" of the boy who attempted to "silence the anti-national activities on Jamia campus" by offering to give the students "instant azaadi".

Pandey even justified the brandishing of a gun by the accused, who had been identified as a 17-year-old resident of Greater Noida, saying it was to "punish anti national activities".

The Hindu Mahasabha, on January 31, said that the organisation would felicitate the youth who had opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, Times Now has reported.

According to him, even law makes a distinction between a cold-blooded murderer and those fighting for the welfare of the country.

Pandey said that "anti- nationals like Sharjeel Imam and those on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University” deserved to be shot.