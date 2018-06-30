App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

India welcomes FATF decision to put Pakistan on its 'grey list' for failing to check terror financing

India also welcomed the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan under its "grey list" and hoped that the action plan suggested by the global watchdog will be complied with by the country in a time-bound manner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after a global anti-money laundering body placed Pakistan on its "grey list" for failing to curb terror financing, India today hoped that Islamabad will take credible measures to address international concerns on terrorism emanating from that country.

India also welcomed the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan under its "grey list" and hoped that the action plan suggested by the global watchdog will be complied with by the country in a time-bound manner.

"We hope that the FATF Action plan shall be complied with in a time-bound manner and credible measures would be taken by Pakistan to address global concerns related to terrorism emanating from any territory under its control," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query on the issue.

India has been seeking global action against Pakistan for allowing terror safe havens in its territories, and has been pressing for punishing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in a series of attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attack.

related news

"Pakistan has given a high-level political commitment to address the global concerns regarding its implementation of the FATF standards for countering terror financing and anti-money laundering, especially in respect of UN designated and internationally proscribed terror entities and individuals.

"The freedom and impunity with which designated terrorists like Hafiz Saed and entities like Jamaat-Ud-Dawaa, Lashkar-e-Tayabba, Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate in Pakistan is not in keeping with such commitments," Kumar said.

Pakistan was formally placed on the FATF 'grey list' on June 27 for failing to curb anti-terror financing despite its diplomatic efforts to avert the decision.

The decision was taken at the plenary session of FATF in Paris.

The global watchdog had reportedly recommended an action plan for Pakistan to counter terror financing and the body is likely to review its implementation after a few months.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Pakistan

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.