India, US take pride in their diversity; institutions in both countries based on democratic values: Modi

PM Modi speaks as US President Joe Biden listens during a State Arrival Ceremony in Washington. (AP Photo)

The societies and institutions of both the US and India are based on democratic values and both countries take pride in their diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ceremonial welcome at the White House ahead of his official talks with US President Joe Biden.

The constitution of both countries begins with the "three words -We the People- as President Biden just mentioned", said Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US.

Thanking Biden, his wife Jill Biden and the US administration for a warm and grand welcome, Modi said this is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for Indian-Americans in such large numbers.

"This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India. This is also an honour for more than 4 million people of Indian origin living in the US. For this honour, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden," Modi said.

He said both countries take pride in their diversity, and "both of us believe in the fundamental principle of 'In the interest of all, for the welfare of all'".

He said about three decades ago, he had come to America as a common man and at that time, he had seen the White House from the outside.

"After becoming the Prime Minister, I've come here many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," he added.

He said Indian community members are enhancing India's glory in the US through their hard work and dedication.

Noting that in the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape, the Prime Minister said the friendship between India and the US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world.

"The two countries are committed to work together for the global good and for global peace, stability and prosperity. Our strong strategic partnership is a clear proof of the power of democracy," he said.

Modi said he will discuss with President Biden the India-US relations and various regional and global issues.

"The societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values. I'm sure that as always our conversation today will be very positive and useful." Modi said he was thankful to have an opportunity to address the US Congress for the second time. "I am deeply grateful for this honour".

On his part, President Biden said that the relationship between the US and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

"Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Two proud nations — two proud nations whose love of freedom secured our independence, bound by the same words and our Constitution," he said.

Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

"The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together and we are. With your partnership, we've invigorated and elevated the Quad between the United States, India, Australia and Japan to advance our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the US president said.

Noting that record numbers of Indian Americans are serving in the United States Congress, he said, "We see it here at the White House where proud Americans of Indian heritage serve our country every day, including our vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris." "Stories that define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the United States and India. Two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century," he added.