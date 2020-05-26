App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

“Weeks after the malaria drug was recommended, we got some data on hydroxychloroquine which showed that there is no harm, but benefits may be there,” ICMR Director General Dr. Bhargava said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has suspended testing of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, ICMR said that India will continue to use it as a preventive measure among frontline healthcare workers.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, said that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was recommended based on in-vitro studies which showed it had antiviral properties, News18 reported.

Bhargava also said that observational studies and case-control studies have not shown many side effects of HCQ. ICMR had first recommended the use of the anti-malarial drug in March and expanded its use last week.

Close

Also read: WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

related news

"We thought it might be a useful drug for the prevention of COVID-19. Taking the in-vitro data and the availability and safety of this drug, we recommended the usage of HCQ under strict medical supervision,” Bhargava added.

“Weeks after the malaria drug was recommended, we got some data on hydroxychloroquine which showed that there is no harm, but benefits may be there,” Bhargava said.

“Several observational studies in different cohorts were done at AIIMS, case-control study at ICMR and studies were done at three Delhi public hospitals. These studies revealed that the drug may be working and there were no major side effects, excluding nausea, vomiting and some palpitations occasionally. We suggest that it should be used for prophylaxis,” the ICMR DG said.

He further said that the centre's advisory regarding expanding the use of HCQ to frontline workers, including paramilitary and police personnel, is based on a risk-benefit analysis. “Our study on HCQ will be published soon,” Bhargava said.

WHO Director General Tedros on Monday said, "The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board."

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Council of Medical Research #World Health Organisation

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic forces virtual safety checks for oil tankers

Coronavirus pandemic forces virtual safety checks for oil tankers

Maharashtra govt politicising Shramik trains; 145 planned on Tuesday, less than 10% run: Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra govt politicising Shramik trains; 145 planned on Tuesday, less than 10% run: Piyush Goyal

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.