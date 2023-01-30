English
    India seeking to restructure multilateral financial institutions like IMF, WB in its G-20 presidency: Kant

    Kant said India's presidency will also look at pushing through a fund created within World Bank to tackle crises like the Covid pandemic to help the world.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
    G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

    India will be seeking to restructure multilateral financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank which are out of sync with present-day challenges, a top official said on Monday.

    These Bretton Woods bodies were created after the World Bank, and are largely focused on the direct lending which was necessary in the post-second world war period, India's G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, said.

    He said 15x more resources can be ploughed in to fight various developmental challenges like education and health and achieve sustainable development goals by using innovative financial instruments like blended finance, credit enhancement and first loss guarantees.

    "So you will need a restructuring of the multilateral financial institutions over a long period of time. And that is critical for the world. I mean, a lot of these are things which are doable within this year's presidency," Kant said during an Asia Society event in Mumbai late this evening.