India Post is now resolving parcel delivery related concerns on Twitter

India Post, which is touted to be the World’s largest postal network, has finally started answering consumer complaints on Twitter – a social media platform that is frequently used by consumers to seek redressal on various concerns.

The over two lakh Twitter followers of India Post can now raise complaints in English or Hindi and have their issues resolved in no time.

The decision of the government-operated postal system to finally become active on Twitter may have been triggered by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has necessitated a staggered workforce even in government offices.



My Consigment number UA057923705IN

Office : mahim head post office

Pincode: 400016

— Irfan (@Irfan37196782) July 15, 2020



Sir, article No. UA057923705IN received at Mahim Head Post office on 25.06.2020 & article issued for delivery to Postman on 29.06.2020. First intimation served to the addressee on 29.06.2020 & 2nd one on 30.06.2020.

— India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 17, 2020



@IndiaPostOffice a consignment no. RM253221945IN send at 27/06/2020 from Pune is roaming around India but not being delivered to destination. Please look into it.

— Sahamate (@swapnilsahamate) July 11, 2020



Your tweet has been forwarded to the concerned office. We will revert to you shortly.Thanks & Regards

Desk -N

— India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 11, 2020



Sir यह पार्सल 10 दिन हो गए जोधपुर पहुंचे हो अभी तक जोधपुर से जैसलमेर के लिए रवाना नहीं हुआ हैं। इसलिए कितना और टाइम लगेगा ।

Itni slow delivery @IndiaPostOffice pic.twitter.com/eCJlgcPuGV

— Bhawani Singh (@bsbhatisanwala) July 17, 2020



Sir, Due to COVID-19 pandemic mails are getting delayed as transport vehicles (trains/buses) are not moving. Efforts are on to clear the mail but it may be delayed due to non movement of trains/vehicles. Inconvenience caused is regretted.

— India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 17, 2020

India Post is a banking and remittance service provider that also delivers mails, provides insurance and accepts deposits under small savings schemes. This apart, it continues to be the lifeline of several government schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by helping them disburse wage, pension, etc.