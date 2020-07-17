App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India Post is now resolving parcel delivery related concerns on Twitter

The over 2 lakh followers of India Post on Twitter can now raise complaints in English or Hindi and have their issues resolved in no time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India Post, which is touted to be the World’s largest postal network, has finally started answering consumer complaints on Twitter – a social media platform that is frequently used by consumers to seek redressal on various concerns.

The over two lakh Twitter followers of India Post can now raise complaints in English or Hindi and have their issues resolved in no time.

The decision of the government-operated postal system to finally become active on Twitter may have been triggered by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, which has necessitated a staggered workforce even in government offices.

Listed below are some Twitter exchanges between India Post and some of its consumers.





India Post is a banking and remittance service provider that also delivers mails, provides insurance and accepts deposits under small savings schemes. This apart, it continues to be the lifeline of several government schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by helping them disburse wage, pension, etc.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 10:56 pm

tags #India Post #Twitter

