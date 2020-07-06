App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-China border dispute | Sajjan Jindal calls for unity among industrialists to curb Chinese imports

On Thursday his son Parth Jindal, who looks after the cement business of the $14-billion group, had said that the group would stop $400 million worth annual imports from China in the next 24 months.

PTI

Calling for unity among industrialists to stop imports from China, JSW Group owner Sajjan Jindal on July 6 said business cannot go on as usual while Indian soldiers get killed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Chinese troops.

On Thursday his son Parth Jindal, who looks after the cement business of the $14-billion group, had said that the group would stop $400 million worth annual imports from China in the next 24 months.

Referring to the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, he said the action is a result of what China did on Indian soil.

Close

In a statement, Sajjan Jindal said, "we cannot keep making money by buying cheaper Chinese raw materials for our business while our soldiers are getting killed at the LAC (the line of actual control) by them."

related news

He said a lot of his friends and co-industrialists are upset as their business with China is important to maintain healthy margins and continuity, but this situation has come because of our complacency in blindly accepting cheaper imports from China rather than developing our own domestic vendors.

The industrialist further said that this is an opportunity for all to come together and push for a stronger Atma Nirbhar Bharat .

“Let us support our domestic producers in achieving quality and scale. We have to show loyalty to our own products. We have to support our armed forces and government and prove that we stand with them in this fight against Chinese," he added.

A company official had last week estimated that over 70-80 percent of imports for the $14-billion JSW Group takes place for its steel and energy businesses which includes machinery and maintenance equipment.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #China #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #JSW Group #LAC #Ladakh #Parth Jindal #Sajjan Jindal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.