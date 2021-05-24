India braces for Cyclone Yaas: Here is all you need to know

A week after Cyclone Tauktae hit India's west coast, Cyclone Yaas is expected on the east coast on May 24-26. (File Image: Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai)

Barely a week after India’s southern and western coasts battled Cyclone Tauktae, the eastern shore is now bracing for another “severe” cyclonic storm dubbed Cyclone Yaas making its way towards Odisha and West Bengal this week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 24 warned of a severe cyclonic storm expected to make its landfall between Paradip (Odisha) and Sagar Islands (WB) on May 26.

Here is all you need to know about Yaas’ severity, the preparations made and weather conditions to expect:

- The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD on May 24 said that Yaas is expected to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal in the evening on May 26.

- The storm has been categorised as a “severe cyclonic storm” with winds expected to reach between 155-165 kmph and gusting up to 185 kmph.

- Heavy rain is expected in the eastern coastal areas from May 25 onwards as a precursor to Yaas.

- Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between May 24-26 as sea conditions are expected to be “high to very high” in the Bay of Bengal and along the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

>> Weather conditions to be expected as per IMD predictions:

- As per the IMD, a low-pressure area depression in the Bay of Bengal will move towards the “north-north-westwards” direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm by today (May 24) and into a “very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours”.

- The storm is expected to “intensify further” as it continues to move north-north-westwards towards the Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by May 26 morning.

- As per the statement, the storm is “very likely” to cross north Odisha-West Bengal between the Paradip and Sagar Islands by the evening of May 26 as a “very severe cyclonic storm".

>> Areas expected to be hit:

WEST BENGAL

- Howrah and Hooghly districts, South and North 24 Parganas district and the coastal districts of East and West Midnapore are expected to receive “light to moderate rainfall” in most places and “heavy to a very heavy downpour at one or two places” from May 25.

- Intensity of rain is expected to increase on May 26 with “possibility of extremely heavy rainfall” in Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram, according to Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director of the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata, PTI reported.

- “Heavy to very heavy rainfall” is expected in East and West Bardhaman, Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia and Purulia; while “heavy rain” is expected in Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad; and “heavy rain” likely in the sub-Himalayan and western districts of WB on May 27.

ODISHA

- “Light to moderate rainfall” is expected in many places from May 25 with the state’s north coastal districts expecting “heavy rainfall”.

- Meanwhile, “heavy to very heavy rains” are likely in Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on May 26.

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

- “Light to moderate rainfall” is expected in most parts and “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in isolated places of the Andaman and Nicobar Island on May 24.

>> Intensity of wind speeds and sea conditions expected:

- The north Bay of Bengal and coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh will “very likely” see squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from evening of May 24.

- Wind speed is expected to gradually increase to 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph by the afternoon of May 26; and thereafter to 155-165 kmph when it crosses the coast on May 26 evening, he added.

- Sea conditions in the North Bay of Bengal and along the coasts from Odisha to Bangladesh is expected to be “high to very high” from May 24-26.

- Fishermen have thus been advised not to venture into the sea between May 24 and May 26.

- Andaman and Nicobar Islands have also been warned that 1-2 metre high tidal waves are “very likely” in low-lying areas on May 24.

>> Preparations being made:

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE (PMO)

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness of state and central agencies dealing with Cyclone Yaas and called for “timely evacuation” of those engaged in offshore activities.

- He also directed “close coordination” between states’ for “safe evacuation of people from the high-risk areas” given the fact that such weather conditions cause power outages and could hinder the communication network.

- The PM also directed officials to ensure continued treatment of COVID-19 patients in the likely affected states.

DEFENCE FORCES

- The Indian Navy has put four warships and a number of aircraft on “standby”.

- The four naval ships are loaded with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials and medical teams.

- The aircraft are stationed at naval air stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai “to undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required”, a statement said.

- The Navy has also positioned eight flood relief teams and four diving teams at Odisha and West Bengal “to augment the existing resources”.

- The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters which will carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during Cyclone Yaas.

- The IAF has already transported 334 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 21 tonnes of relief materials to Kolkata and Port Blair.

STATE GOVERNMENTS

- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the state's preparedness on May 23 and directed evacuation of citizens in low-lying areas.

- The state has also placed 14 districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur on alert.

- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set up a control room in which she will stay to monitor the situation. The government said it has “taken all precautionary measures”.

(With inputs from PTI)