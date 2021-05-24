Cyclone Yaas may be as damaging as Amphan: IMD

In the latest update on May 24, IMD said that the depression over East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Deep Depression and is about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair | Representative picture

The intensity of cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to be similar to that of Cyclone Amphan, which hit the Sunderbans in south Bengal in May 2020, killing over 100 people and causing widespread damage in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 23 that the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm' with wind speed ranging from 155kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph.

Read: Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into cyclonic storm by May 24: IMD

"It is highly damaging wind speed, you can compare the damage with last cyclone Tauktae and cyclone Amphan," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD DGM, said, as quoted by News18.

Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the west coast barely a week ago, left over 100 people dead and damaged thousands of houses in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. Besides, at least 70 people have died after a barge sank in the Arabian Sea during the storm.

In the latest update on May 24, IMD said that the depression over East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Deep Depression and is about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair.

Also read: Indian ports on east coast restrict activities ahead of cyclone

Preparations for cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the state and central agencies to deal with the situation and called for a timely evacuation of those involved in offshore activities.

The armed forces are on alert with the Navy putting on standby four warships and a number of aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters ready to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations as part of preparations to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas.

The IAF airlifted 21 tonnes of relief materials and 334 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Kolkata and Port Blair from three different places on Sunday as the government initiated a series of measures to tackle the cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Navy had said eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources.

Four naval ships have been put on standby with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials and medical teams.