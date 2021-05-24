Cyclone Yaas: Here is how cyclonic storms are named

File image: Villagers at the beach as dark clouds hover above the sea ahead of Cyclone Fani, in Odisha's Puri in May 2019 (Image: PTI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit India’s eastern coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae battered the western coast, leading to widespread destruction.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a "very severe cyclonic storm". It has warned wind speed could range from 155 kilometres an hour (kmph) to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph.

It will start bringing heavy rain in coastal areas of eastern India on May 25. This is the second cyclonic storm of the 2021 North Indian Ocean cyclone season.

The intensity of Cyclone Yaas is likely to be similar to that of Cyclone Amphan, which hit the Sunderbans in southern West Bengal in May 2020. Cyclone Amphan left 100 people dead and caused widespread damage in the region.

India is airlifting rescue and relief teams and keeping defence aircraft and naval vessels ready as it braces for Cyclone Yaas.

How are cyclones named?

Cyclones, developing over the north Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, are named by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs and five TCWCs in total, which includes the IMD.

Thirteen countries are tasked with naming cyclones originating in the Indian Ocean region. They are Thailand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Oman, Myanmar, Maldives, Bangladesh, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, and India. The names suggested by them are used sequentially when a cyclone develops.

The name ‘Yaas’ was suggested by Oman and refers to a tree with good fragrance and in English, the word is similar to Jasmine.

India has, so far, proposed the names Gati (speed), Tej (speed), Marasu (musical instrument in Tamil), Aag (fire), Jhar (storm), Ghurni (whirlpool), Vega (speed) and Neer (water).

The next cyclone—after Yaas—is likely to be named Gulab, suggested by Pakistan.