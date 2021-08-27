India achieves milestone of record 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on August 27

India achieved its highest daily vaccination and achieved the milestone of administering one core COVID-19 vaccine doses in one day for the first time on August 27. As many as 1,00,64,032 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered today.

The maximum number of coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh with more than 28 lakh vaccinations on August 27.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh have seen maximum vaccinations this month. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 2.15 crore doses have been administered this month so far, followed by 1.3 in Madhya Pradesh and nearly 1.1 crore doses in Maharashtra. Special vaccination campaigns are conducted in both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which might have boosted vaccination numbers in these two states.

“We expect to end August administering a record 17 crore-plus doses. September could see 20 crore-plus doses administered,” a News18 report quoted a senior government official as saying, citing a stock of 4.05 crore unused vaccine doses lying with states at present.

With this, not only did India achieve a landmark of the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day but also achieved its highest ever weekly vaccination figure of nearly 4.5 crore doses from August 21 to 27.

Prior to this, India has administered maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses in the third week of June at 4.12 crore doses. In August, more than 3.5 crore doses have been administered every week.

That apart, August has anyway been India’s biggest vaccination month vis-à-vis the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered with almost 15 crore doses given so far-- higher than 13.45 crore doses administered in July and 11.97 crore doses in June.

Notably, almost 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses out of the 15 crore doses administered this month were given to the 18-44 age group beneficiaries and almost 11 crore doses were first doses.