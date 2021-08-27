MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

India’s Vaccine Coverage | 50% of the eligible population received COVID-19 first dose

More than 47 crore people in India have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab. A look at what it means for vaccine coverage in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
47.3 crore people have received at least one jab in India as of August 26. (Image: News18 Creative)
47.3 crore people have received at least one jab in India as of August 26. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine coverage by age group. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccine coverage by age group. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the figures of vaccinated health workers and frontline workers. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at the figures of vaccinated health workers and frontline workers. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #India #India COVID vaccine #Slideshow #World News
first published: Aug 27, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.