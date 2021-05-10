In Charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 second wave right now

Representative image: Reuters
India’s COVID-19 case tally reached 2.26 crore on May 10 after 3.66 lakh new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s update.
India reported 3,754 new deaths and 3.53 lakh new recoveries in the previous 24-hour period, the latest update shows. New cases and new deaths were the lowest in six days; daily tests reported were lowest in 14 days.
More than 17.01 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across India, according to the May 10 update.
Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 79 percent are recipients of their first dose while 21 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 17.97 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (14.10 million) and Gujarat (13.93 million).
India now has 37.45 lakh active cases, with an increase of 8,589 cases in 24 hours as per the May 10 update. Maharashtra reports the most (6,18,070) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (5,64,505) and Kerala (4,23,863). These three states account for 43 percent of active cases in the country.
Maharashtra reported the most (48,401) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (47,930), Kerala (35,801), Tamil Nadu (28,897) and Uttar Pradesh (23,175). These five states account for half of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most 527 percent new deaths as per May 10 update, followed by Karnataka (490), Uttar Pradesh (294), Delhi (273) and Tamil Nadu (236). These five states account for 50 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
Three states/Union Territories did not report any deaths today. These are: Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India are now over 1.86 crore with the recovery rate at 82.4 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 60,226 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (34,636), Karnataka (31,796), Kerala (29,318) and Tamil Nadu (23,515).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,46,116 as per May 10 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 14 lakh daily tests reported on May 9 with more than 30.37 crore tests carried out till date.
Globally, more than 15.89 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded till date with 33.06 lakh deaths. Over 1.82 crore active cases reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (35 percent), followed by India (21 percent).