In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 2.49 crore with 2,81,386 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 17 update. New cases were below three lakh after 26 days and less than four lakh cases for the eighth consecutive day, indicating a receding trend.

India reported 4,106 new deaths and 3,78,741 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release showed. More than 18.29 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 17 update, with 6,91,211 new vaccinations.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 77 percent are recipients of their first dose while 23 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 1.97 crore vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (1.51 crore) and Gujarat (1.49 crore).

India now reports 35,16,997 active cases with a fall of 1,01,461 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 17 update. Karnataka reported the most (6,00,168) active cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (4,70,595) and Kerala (4,41,011). These three states accounted for 43 percent of active cases in the country.

Maharashtra reported the most (34,389) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,181), Karnataka (31,531), Kerala (29,704), and Andhra Pradesh (24,171). These five states account for 54 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 974 new deaths as per May 17 update, followed by Karnataka (403), Tamil Nadu (311), Uttar Pradesh (308), Delhi (262). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu and Ladakh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.11 crore with the recovery rate at 84.8 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 59,318 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (36,475), Kerala (34,296), Uttar Pradesh (24,837) and Tamil Nadu (24,440).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,74,390 as per May 17 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 15 lakh daily tests reported on May 16 with more than 31.64 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, more than 16.37 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 33.93 lakh deaths. Over 1.69 crore active cases reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (35 percent), followed by India (21 percent).