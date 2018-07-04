IIM-Ahmedabad 2020 batch is all about diversity and change

According to IIM-Ahmedabad officials, the Post-Graduate Program (PGP) in Management class of 2020 has the highest number of non-engineering students and female candidates in past three years. PGP in Management is the flagship programme of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Praising the latest developments, Professor Errol D'Souza, director, IIM-A said, “The institute believes such diversity has an impact on the heterogeneity of the deep and enduring attributes such as values, attitudes, opinions, and perspectives of students which enhances their creativity and performance in an organisational context.”

As reported in The Times of India, from the current year’s total 399 admitted students, 33% have non-engineering degrees while 27% students are females. The numbers were 20% and 21% in the previous batch of the year 2018. Even with an increased batch size, the number of non-engineering students is the highest in past five years. The average age of the batch is 21 to 25 years. As per records, Engineers occupy roughly 67.17% of seats, followed by 22.56% of commerce graduates, 7.27% with science and 3.01% arts. If compared to last year, number of commerce students has increased by 2%.

Talking more in statistics, the maximum (34.34%) out of the total students have no prior work experience, followed by those having work experience of two years (30.83%) and three years (14.04%). However, last year’s batch had 42.28% non-experienced students, signifying trend of getting into IIM-A with work experience. A minority of 3.76% (15 students) have work experience of up to five years.

As per the officials, “IIM-A's Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-Business Management (PGP-FABM) also has diverse class of 46 students. This year, 39% of the students are from the food technology field and 35% are from the field of agriculture. Last year, the numbers were 9% and 15% respectively.”