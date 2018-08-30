IIIT Bangalore to develop digital database for Morocco, similar to Aadhaar

Moneycontrol News

The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIITB) will help Morocco develop an Aadhaar-like digital platform to register its citizens and foreign residents with unique identities, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Morocco will be able to execute its National Population Register (NPR), through digital registration.

This would allow the citizens to register and obtain a unique personal identification number, similar to the Aadhaar number in India.

The Moroccan government have expressed their desire to further develop its Social Safety Net programmes, focussed to generate a system that would utilise an authentication mechanism and deliver government programmes to citizens and foreign residents.

“We have agreed to provide Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) application suite, along with relevant documentation and support, to the Moroccan government, which will form part of the NPR Information System,” said Rajagopalan, Professor at IIITB told the newspaper.

Rajagopalan added that “Morocco’s population register will be much like Aadhaar of India and the social security number of the US. But the technology used in MOSIP will be different and one of its kind.”

IIITB Registrar Sridhar Srinivasa told the newspaper said that MOSIP will be foolproof and secure. Details of the residents of Morocco would be accessible all across the world, adding that "Details of residents of Morocco will now be accessible from across the world".

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIITB and the Interior Ministry of Morocco on August 27. The project is being backed by the World Bank.