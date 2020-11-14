If you want to dig old graves, so can we: Shiv Sena cautions BJP

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on November 28, Sanjay Raut has cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to dig old graves and work with the government for the welfare of the people.

Reacting to the series of allegations, raised by BJP leader Kirit Somiaya, Raut warned that if the BJP keeps digging old graves, then they will unearth skeletons of corruption involving the national party.

At Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's challenge: If you have courage, topple my govt

"I don’t think his party also takes whatever he does seriously. But opposition must criticise. We want a strong opposition party in the state. Those who know Uddhav Thackeray and knew Balasaheb Thackeray will definitely tell you that we never stiffle or suppress the opposition like it is done in other states and by the Centre. Therefore, he must stop leveling false allegations. If they want to dig old graves, even we can do that. But our outlook is to forget the past and move on. If we keep digging graves, we will find the skeletons of your corruption," Hindustan Times quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP even mentioned that last year political parties, including his, faced numerous problems while forming the MVA government in the state. He added the Chief Minister Thackeray crossed all hurdles including the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to destabilise the government.

"Several unholy attempts were made to destabilise the governments, but none were successful. In the last year, the opposition tried to carry out several operations, but could not even scratch the government. So they should stop the language of operation Lotus and work with the government for the state. Nobody in the state has any doubt in that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will complete its full term and that he will remain the chief minister," Raut added.