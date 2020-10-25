At Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's challenge: If you have courage, topple my govt

Speaking at the annual 'Dusshera Melava' rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on October 25 said that while speculations were rife that his government -- formed in coalition with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- will be toppled ever since the day it was formed, it has completed a year in power now.

"It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show," Thackeray, addressing the rally at an auditorium in Mumbai, said.

"We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that," Thackeray said, ostensibly referring to his spat with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had written a letter to Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state.

In the letter, Koshyari had asked if the Shiv Sena president had "suddenly turned secular," triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

Thackeray also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its free vaccine promise for people of Bihar if it retains power during the Assembly polls there.

"You are talking about giving free vaccines in Bihar. Is rest of the country Pakistan or Bangladesh? Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves..." Thackeray said.

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Earlier, Sena leader Sanjay Raut, speaking at the rally, had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its full term and that it will, in fact, "continue for 25 years".

"From here on everything will be 'Maha' - Maha Aghadi, Maharashtra etc. Don't be surprised if this 'Maha' moves to Delhi. Last year I had said that this year we'll have Shiv Sena's CM and see, it is happening," Raut said.

This is the first time that the rally, a tradition for Shiv Sena, has not been organised at the Shivaji Park. This decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 safety protocols, as per which the Sena-led Maharashtra government has prohibited political, social and religious gatherings.