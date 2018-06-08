App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Husband can't use wife's debit card, says court on SBI-customer three-and-a-half-year-old squabble

In November 2013, a Bengaluru resident handed over her SBI debit card and PIN to her husband, to withdraw Rs. 25,000 from the ATM. The ATM delivered a debit confirmation slip without dispensing the cash

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bangalore IVth Additional District Consumer Disputes Forum agreed with the State Bank of India’s rule that a husband or wife cannot use the spouse’s debit card for any transactions. This was the verdict of a three-and-half-year-old long case filed by a Bengaluru woman, who had asked her husband to withdraw money from her account using her debit card.

As per a report by The Times of India, in November 2013, Vandana, a resident of Marathahalli in Bengaluru, handed over her SBI debit card and PIN to her husband, Rajesh Kumar, to withdraw Rs. 25,000 from the ATM. The ATM delivered a debit confirmation slip but cash was not dispensed. After following up with SBI, the bank denied all money claims stating that the rule ‘ATM card is non-transferable and should not be used by anybody other than the account holder’ and since the husband had used the debit card on the account holder’s behalf it could not accept any claim request.

Vandana somehow managed to get the CCTV footage showing that her husband had not received the cash and approached the bank again. However, the bank dismissed the case since the cardholder was not seen in the footage. Using the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Vandana obtained the cash verification report of the day the transaction had taken place, which clearly showed an excess of Rs. 25,000. However, SBI produced a counter report showing no excess cash was found. Even the Banking Ombudsman’s office passed a ruling saying ‘PIN shared, case closed.

Vandana had approached the Bangalore IVth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on October 21, 2014, claiming a refund of the money lost in the transaction. She further stated that she had just delivered a baby, hence could not leave home and had requested her husband to withdraw on her behalf. After 3.5 years, in May 2018, the court ruled in SBI’s favour stating, ‘should have given a self-cheque or an authorisation letter to her husband for withdrawal of Rs 25,000, instead of sharing the PIN and making him withdraw the money.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #ATM cards #Bengaluru #India #SBI

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.