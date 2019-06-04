How to get a Duplicate Aadhaar Card Online?

We need an Aadhaar card for many things, so many of us carry it with us all the time. The chances of a lost Aadhaar card are therefore high. If Aadhaar card is lost, getting Aadhaar card duplicate copy is a simple process. There’s no need to panic as to how to get a duplicate Aadhaar card; you can get it done quickly. You can download a duplicate Aadhaar card online by visiting the official UIDAI website. You can get a duplicate Aadhaar card online by name, Aadhaar number, enrolment ID or through your mobile number registered with UIDAI. You can also get it offline.

Here is how to get lost Aadhaar card online.

When you know the Aadhar number or enrolment number

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: On the homepage, there is a link ‘Download Aadhaar’. Click on it and you will be directed to a page.

Step 3: If you have your Aadhaar number, select the option and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number. If you have the acknowledgement slip, enter the 14-digit enrolment number and the date time stamp printed on the slip.

Step 4: There is a Captcha verification to be done. Post which a page opens where you have an option to receive an OTP by clicking on OTP button.

Step 5: Enter the OTP, accept the terms and conditions and click on submit.

Step 6: Once you enter the OTP, your Aadhaar details will appear on your computer screen.

Step 7: After verifying the details, click on the make payment option. You can make the payment through credit card, debit card, Internet banking or UPI. The duplicate Aadhaar card will be sent to your postal address by Speed Post.

If you do not know the Aadhaar number and enrolment number

In case you do not know your Aadhaar number and or have lost or misplaced your acknowledgement slip, there is still a way to retrieve your Aadhaar card. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: On the homepage itself, there is an option of ‘Retrieve lost UID (Aadhaar number) or EID (enrolment number)’. This will open into a new page.

Remember that your registered mobile number / email ID which you have provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve lost UID or EID.

Step 3: The new page will ask you to provide details of your name and your registered email ID or mobile number.

Step 4: The next step is to choose what you want to retrieve, Aadhaar Number (UID) or enrolment number (EID) by checking a box on the left.

Once the details are filled and you have made the selection, click on the send OTP button. Enter the OTP for verification.

Step 5: If you have chosen to receive your UID, you will get it in your mobile number or your email ID as you have mentioned.

Step 6: You can then generate your Aadhaar card as a PDF. Using your UID you can request for an Aadhaar card as mentioned above.

Steps to get duplicate Aadhaar card offline

In case you are not comfortable with the online process or your mobile number is not registered, you can apply for duplicate Aadhaar card offline. This can be done either by calling the UIDAI’s toll-free number or by visiting the Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Here is how to get a duplicate Aadhaar card by calling UIDAI’s toll-free number.

Step 1: Call UIDAI’s toll-free number 1947 or 1800-180-1947.

Step 2: Follow the IVR instructions and choose the option to speak to an Aadhaar executive.

Step 3: Place a request for a duplicate copy of the Aadhar card

Step 4: The executive will ask you some questions to verify your identity.

Step 5: Once you answer these questions, your request will be accepted and the process will be initiated.

Step 6: A duplicate Aadhaar card will be sent to the address mentioned by you through post.

Get duplicate Aadhaar card by visiting the Aadhaar Centre

In case you are not able to communicate with representatives on the toll-free number or are not comfortable in getting a duplicate e-Aadhaar card online, you can visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre to get Aadhaar card duplicate copy. Visit the UIDAI website to get the address of the nearest enrolment centre. Here are the steps to follow in that case.

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre and fill up the Aadhaar Correction Form. Carry all the original documents with proof of identity, age and address and their photocopies.

Step 2: If you know your Aadhaar number or enrolment number, you can request for a duplicate Aadhaar card.

Step 3: If you do not have the Aadhaar number or enrolment number, the executive will verify your biometrics and initiate the process. Keep the Aadhaar enrolment slip carefully with you.

Step 4: After the request is processed successfully, the Aadhaar card will be send to your home address.

