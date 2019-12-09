How to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) online or offline



Rehabilitation of the slum dwellers with the participation of private developers



Provide credit linked subsidy to promote affordable housing



Encourage more partnerships between the public and the private sector



Provide grants for beneficiary-led individual house construction



In 2015, the Government of India launched a central housing initiative titled the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This scheme aims to provide affordable housing to the urban poor and the rural poor by building 20 million affordable houses by March 2022. PMAY intends to achieve this aim by focusing on the following verticals:

Are you wondering how to apply for PMAY? You can apply for the benefits under PMAY by following a few simple steps online and offline. Let us examine these steps of PMAY online apply in detail.

Apply for a house under PMAY Online



If you want to apply online, log on to http://pmaymis.gov.in/



Click the tab titled 'Citizen Assessment.' You will see a dropdown menu that will include 'For slum dwellers' and 'Benefits under the other three components.' Choose the appropriate tab.



You will be redirected to a new page where you need to provide your Aadhaar card number and name as per your Aadhaar card. You will also find an option to enter your Virtual ID. Virtual ID refers to a revocable 16-digit random number that is mapped with the Aadhaar number. You can use your VID in lieu of the Aadhaar number for authentication.



Once the details are provided, you will be redirected to the application page. You will need to enter personal details such as father’s name, bank account number, income details, permanent address, etc. You will also need to select the component of PMAY under which you are seeking the benefits.



Once you have entered all the details, click on ‘Save’ to save the details of the application. You will also get a prompt for entering the Captcha code and click the ‘Save’ button again to save the application. You can take a printout of the application.



Two categories of PMAY online apply the scheme



Slum Dwellers: Under PMAY, a slum area has been defined as “a compact area of at least 300 population or about 60-70 households of poorly built congested tenements, in an unhygienic environment usually with inadequate infrastructure and lacking in proper sanitary and drinking water facilities." Individuals of such slums are eligible to apply for the in-situ redevelopment vertical under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under Other 3 Components: The benefits of PMAY are also available to those individuals who belong to the Economically Weaker Sections, Middle-Income Groups, and Low Income Group. The beneficiaries are decided based on the annual household income and certain other criteria. Individuals fulfilling the conditions can apply for the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under credit-linked subsidy scheme, affordable housing in partnership and beneficiary led construction.



How to Apply for PMAY Benefits Under Other 3 Components Online



Log on to the official website



Click on the 'Citizen Assessment' tab to see a drop-down menu



Click on 'Benefits under other 3 components' tab from the drop-down menu



Enter your Aadhaar card number and your name as per your Aadhar card number. In case you do not have your Aadhaar card number, you can use your virtual ID.



You will be redirected to the main application page. The application page will prompt you to enter all the essential information such as household income, residential address, permanent address, ownership details of existing houses, etc.



Once you have filled in the relevant details, accept the condition that appears at the bottom of the page and enters the captcha code. Click on the 'Save' button to record the details of your application.



How Slum Dwellers Can Apply for PM Awas Yojana Online



Log on to the official website



Click on the 'Citizen Assessment' tab to see a drop-down menu



Click on ‘Slum Dwellers' tab from the drop-down menu



Enter your Aadhaar card number and your name as per your Aadhar card number. In case you do not have your Aadhaar card number, you can use your virtual ID.



You will be redirected to the main application page. The application page will prompt you to enter all the essential information such as household income, residential address, permanent address, ownership details of existing houses, etc.



Once you have filled in the relevant details, accept the condition that appears at the bottom of the page and enters the captcha code. Click on the 'Save' button to record the details of your application.



How to apply for PMAY offline



Identity proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/ Driving License / Voter's ID Card)



Proof of address



Proof of income: Form 16/latest IT return or bank account statement for the last six months



An affidavit that states that you or your immediate family do not own any house in India



Valuation certificate for the property that will be purchased



Construction agreement with the developer or builder



Approved plan of construction



The architect or engineer confirming the cost of construction/repairs



through a certificate



Certificate regarding the fitness of the house



NOC from Competent Authority or the relevant housing society



Receipt of advance payment made for the purchase, if applicable



Letter of allotment of property/agreement, or other relevant property documents



FAQs

Am I eligible for the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana online apply if I am not a slum dweller?



In the event you have a land of your own and are interested in construction:





You can apply for beneficiary led construction in case you have an existing structure which is kutcha or semi pucca

You can apply for beneficiary led enhancement if you have an existing structure that is pucca. The minimum enhancement should be nine sqm and maximum area after enhancement should not be more than 30 sqm





If you can afford to construct/purchase/enhance house using housing loan: You are eligible for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme. This scheme will provide you a subsidy on a home loan.



In case you don't have any land to construct or cannot afford a home loan, you can opt for Affordable Housing in Partnership



What are the benefits I can avail of under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme?

If you belong to the economically weaker sections and low-income groups, you are eligible to receive an upfront subsidy of 6.5% for loans up to Rs. 6 lakh. If you belong to the Middle Income Group, the interest subsidy of 4% is available on home loans up to Rs. 9 lakh for MIG-1 and interest subsidy of 3% is available on home loans up to Rs. 12 lakh for MIG-II.

Is the government bound by any regulations for preparing the list of beneficiaries under PMAY?

Yes, the data of the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 is taken into account to identify the beneficiaries. Inputs from Tehsils and panchayats are also taken into consideration before finalising the final list.

I am interested in avail of the subsidy benefit. What is the method to receive the benefit under CLSS?

Once you have completed the formalities of the PMAY online apply the scheme to avail of an interest subsidy, the National Housing Board will conduct thorough due diligence to study the claims. If you are eligible to receive the subsidy, the amount will be paid to the bank from where you have availed the loan. The subsidy amount will be directly credited to your loan account by the bank.

Is it possible to enroll for the benefits under PMAY without an aadhar card?

Aadhaar card is a mandatory requirement. You cannot complete the application without your aadhaar card number.

If the application for credit linked subsidy is approved, but the construction of the house is stalled, would the government ask for a refund of such a subsidy?

Yes, the bank that has sanctioned the housing loan and credited the subsidy will take it back and refund it to the government.

Is it possible for a non-resident to apply for the benefits under PMAY?

PMAY does not exclude an individual on the basis of residence. If an NRI is able to fulfil the other eligibility criteria under PMAY, he or she will be able to avail of the benefits.

Can I take a loan which has a tenor of more than 20 years and also avail a credit-linked subsidy under PMAY?

You can do that. However, the interest subsidy will be calculated only for a tenor of 20 years.

Who is a beneficiary family?

A beneficiary family consists of husband, wife, and unmarried children. The beneficiary family should not own a pucca house in the name of any member of the family in any part of India.

I belong to the Economically Weaker Section and want to apply for a credit-linked subsidy. Can the tenor of my home loan exceed the 20 year period under the PMAY regulations?

There is no restriction on applying for a loan with a higher tenor. However, the interest subsidy is capped at 20 years.

What are the conditions I need to fulfil to carry out repair works to an existing house?

Your current home must be either kutcha or semi pucca and is in need of extensive renovations for transforming it into a pucca house. You must also fulfil the specific eligibility criteria laid down in PMAY to avail of this benefit.

Can I submit my ITR as proof of income?