BSEH Class 12th Result 2020: Where to check the result online

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce results for the Class 12 board examination on July 21. The result will be made available at 5 PM.

Haryana Board Class 12th examinations started on March 3 and concluded on March 31. A total of 2.2 lakh students appeared for the board exams.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana Board had cancelled examinations for some subjects such as chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology/ entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

Thus, students’ results will be based on average marks they scored in the other examinations they appeared for.

A student needs to score at least 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Websites students can check their result:

The result will be primarily declared on bseh.org.in.

However, students will also be able to check their result in third-party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.