BSEH Haryana board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: HBSE 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in

BSEH Haryana board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: HBSE 12th result will be announced for all streams today on its official website bseh.org.in. This year, Haryana Board has prepared the results on the basis of average marks of already conducted exams. Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some paper were cancelled due to Covid-19. A total of 2.25 lakh students appeared for the board exams. BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said "The result will be announced via press conference on July 21 at around 5 pm. The result will be available at the website - bseh.org.in soon after that." there are chances of the official websites acting unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such a case, students need not fret as there are alternative ways to check the HBSE Class 12 results.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results

- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Key in your credentials and login

- The result will appear on the display screen

- Download the results and take its print out for future use.