BSEH Haryana board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: HBSE 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in
HBSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Haryana Board 12th result 2020 will be announced for all streams today on its official website bseh.org.in.
BSEH Haryana board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: HBSE 12th result will be announced for all streams today on its official website bseh.org.in. This year, Haryana Board has prepared the results on the basis of average marks of already conducted exams. Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some paper were cancelled due to Covid-19. A total of 2.25 lakh students appeared for the board exams. BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said "The result will be announced via press conference on July 21 at around 5 pm. The result will be available at the website - bseh.org.in soon after that." there are chances of the official websites acting unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such a case, students need not fret as there are alternative ways to check the HBSE Class 12 results.
How to check the BSEH Class 12 results
- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”
- A new page will appear on the display screen
- Key in your credentials and login
- The result will appear on the display screen- Download the results and take its print out for future use.
Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: A glimpse of BSEH 10th result this year
A total of 1,31,741 students had appeared in the BSEH 10th examination including 78,927 boys and 52,814 girls.The pass percentage for the state stood at 94.01%, with girls outperforming boys. While the pass percentage for girls was 96.51%, for boys the percentage dropped to 92.33%.
HBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check Haryana Board result on mobile app
Students can also download the ‘Board of school education Haryana’’ android app on their smartphones. The results can be checked on the app too.
HBSE 12th Results 2020: Know about Re- evaluation facility
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re- evaluation and re- checking online. Currently, the window to apply for class 10th and HOS Students is open.
HBSE 12th Results 2020: Where to check Haryana Board 12th results
Students will be able to check their results at bseh.org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Over 2 lakh students waiting for their HBSE 12th results
This year, over 2 lakh students have taken the Haryana Board 12th Results. They will get their results today.
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Rural students performed better than urban last year
In the year 2019, rural students had outperformed urban students. The pass percent of rural students was 76% while a total of 72% urban students could pass
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana girls outshone boys last year
In the year 2019, Haryana girls had outperformed boys in HBSE 12th result. 82.5% girls and 68% boys had passed the BSEH 12th exam last year.