BSEH 12th Result 2020: Here's how you can check Haryana Board class 12th results at bseh.org.in

BSEH 12th result will be announced today at the Haryana Board's official website bseh.org.in. The board has decided to declare the results on the basis of average marks of already conducted exams. Haryana Board class 12th examinations began on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, exams for some subjects could not be held due to COVID-19 and resultant nationwide lockdown.

"The result will be announced via on July 21 at around 5 pm. The result will be available at the website - bseh.org.in soon after that," said BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. In case the official websites become unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can check their scores on third-party websites.

Track this LIVE blog for updates on BSEH Haryana board 12th Result 2020

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results:

- Visit the official website at bseh.org.in- Click on the link that reads "Class 12 exam results"- Enter your credentials and click on login- The result will appear on the display screen

- Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Steps to check BSEH 12th Result 2020 via SMS:

To receive results of Class 12 exams on your mobile phones, type a message in the given format:

- RESULTHB12(space)ROLL NUMBER and send the text message to 56263.

How to check BSEH Haryana board 12th Result 2020 via android app:

Haryana Board will also release the class 12th results on its official mobile app. Students can download the ‘Board of school education Haryana’ android app from Google Play and login using their roll number to check their scores.

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Alternative websites to check BSEH class 12 results

1) results.bseh.org.in2) examresults.net3) jagranjosh.com4) indiaresults.com