Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hathras gangrape case: Priyanka Gandhi demands UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wrote on twitter demanding resignation of Yogi Adityanath

Moneycontrol News
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Launching a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of Hathras gangrape victim, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on September 30, demanded his resignation from the post.

After the 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was gangraped and tortured, succumbed to her injuries, the UP Police reportedly cremated her body in the Hathras district at night and did not let the family take the body home to perform last rites.



“I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

 

Asking Yogi Adityanath to resign, she tweeted:

The 19-year-old Hathras gangrape victim died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. She had been shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh’s JN Medical College and Hospital, Uttar Pradesh, on September 28, after there were no signs of improvement in her condition.

She was raped and tortured by four men in her village on September 14; all four have been arrested.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP has, however, been facing immense flak from the opposition parties over the issue, with the Congress party dubbing the state the “crime capital” and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying there is “no hope left from this insensitive government”.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hathras gangrape case #India #Priyanka Gandhi #Yogi Adityanath

