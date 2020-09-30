Hathras gangrape case | PM Modi asks CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 directed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take the strictest action against those guilty in the Hathras gangrape case.

“Those responsible for the unfortunate incident with the girl in Hathras shall not be spared. A three-member special team has been formed to probe the case. It will submit its report in seven days. The case will be tried in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice,” Adityanath said in a Hindi tweet.

“Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to me on the incident and directed that strictest punishment be taken against the accused,” Adityanath said in another tweet.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped and tortured by four men two weeks ago, was cremated before dawn on September 30 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, news reports suggest.

Her body reached her village in Hathras in an ambulance around midnight.

Also read | ‘Law and order deteriorating’: Opposition targets UP government over victim’s death

The woman died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on September 29. She had been shifted to in Delhi from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on September 28 after her condition showed no signs of improvement. The four accused have already been arrested.