Hasan Minhaj allegedly denied entry to 'Howdy Modi' event

Indian-origin stand-up comic Hasan Minhaj, who is popular for his Netflix show 'Patriot Act', was allegedly denied entry to the venue of the 'Howdy Modi' event. In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, Hasan Minhaj can be seen outside the venue, on the phone with a media coordinator from the press registration.

The event, which was held at the NRG stadium in Houston on September 22, saw a 50,000-strong gathering of attendees, mostly from the Indian-American community. It was jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

The 'Patriot Act' star was heard speaking to the organiser over a call as the phone was on loudspeaker. He was reportedly enquiring about his credentials for the event.

"We're just trying to get our credentials," the comedian said.

"There are no credentials," the coordinator replied.

"But our credentials are right here," Minhaj said.

He then asked, "But you told me we were denied because of the jokes".

To this, the person on the phone replied, "No, I didn't say you were denied because of the jokes."

Minhaj said, "But some people were not happy."

The coordinator said, "Yeah, some people were not happy, but that doesn't matter to me much. The reason I can't get you in is due to the lack of space for broadcast crews."

The comic and political commentator, who is proactive on social media, is yet to respond to the reports or clarify whether he and the crew later managed to enter the venue.



The last Twitter activity on his account saw his picture in which he could be seen standing in front of the venue.

Minhaj earlier faced a lot of heat on social media for his episodes on the Indian elections and the clampdown in Kashmir after following the abrogation of Article 370.

