Haryana govt employees to attend office on regular basis from tomorrow

Representative image

The Haryana government announced on February 8 that all government employees and officers will have to attend office on a regular basis starting February 9.

The Haryana government order read: “All the employees/ officers working in any office, department, board, corporations, etc., under the Haryana government, shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from Feb 9, 2022.”

It added: “Heads of Department/Heads of Office shall ensure that employees wear masks all the time and continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.”

The decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the state, a circular issued by the state government read.

Notably, Haryana had added more than 1,000 fresh coronavirus infections on February 7.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a separate order, the Haryana government announced on February 8 that schools will also reopen from February 10 for classes one to nine, although online classes will continue simultaneously.