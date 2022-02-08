MARKET NEWS

    Haryana govt employees to attend office on regular basis from tomorrow

    Department heads shall ensure that employees wear masks all the time and continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Haryana government announced on February 8 that all government employees and officers will have to attend office on a regular basis starting February 9.

    The Haryana government order read: “All the employees/ officers working in any office, department, board, corporations, etc., under the Haryana government, shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from Feb 9, 2022.”

    It added: “Heads of Department/Heads of Office shall ensure that employees wear masks all the time and continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.”

    The decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases in the state, a circular issued by the state government read.

    Notably, Haryana had added more than 1,000 fresh coronavirus infections on February 7.

    In a separate order, the Haryana government announced on February 8 that schools will also reopen from February 10 for classes one to nine, although online classes will continue simultaneously.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 08:05 pm
