Haryana Election Result: State BJP chief Subhash Barala resigns as state heads for close contest

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subash Barala has resigned from his post on the back of the party's performance in the Haryana Assembly elections. The ruling BJP was leading on 37 seats in Haryana when this report was published. The party needs to win at least 46 seats to win the state assembly polls.

Both the BJP and the Congress are locked in a tough contest with no one looking set to attain a majority on its own in the 90-member assembly.

In addition to Barala's misery, the BJP leader is unlikely to win his own constituency. As per the latest trends, Barala is trailing by 30,705 votes over Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Devinder Singh Babli from the Tohana seat.

As the counting was in progress, Barala had left the counting centre in between sensing he is losing from Tohana.

Barala has resigned as state BJP chief, party sources said.

The BJP, which had set a target of winning 75 seats ahead of the polls, is leading in 35 seats, while the Congress also is ahead in 35 constituencies. The fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, which fought its maiden assembly polls, is ahead in 10 seats.

If the trends hold, the JJP could likely emerge as the kingmaker and hold the key to formation of the next government.