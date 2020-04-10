Guess who is the only world leader followed by White House on Twitter? It's PM Modi

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many global leaders working in tandem, some even reluctantly, to outwit the virus and save their people.

Amid the outbreak, soft diplomacy was seen taking place on Twitter between two of the most powerful leaders in the world today.

The official Twitter handle of the President of the United States of America – The White House – followed the official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although we cannot comment on the strategic significance of this move, it seems to have quite the social capital.

For one, The White House, which has over 21.4 million followers, follows only 19 handles among the vast pool of people on the micro-blogging site. Among these 19, the official handles of PM Modi, Prime Minister’s Office as well as President Ram Nath Kovind are the prominent Indian handles.

Secondly, The White House does not follow any other global leader, making Narendra Modi the only one in the list.

The others among the select 19 are Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump, POTUS, First Lady Melania Trump and others. Two other Indian handles followed by The White House are US Embassy in New Delhi, and Embassy of India in Washington DC.

The development comes days after Trump has warned India of “retaliation” if it banned the export of hydroxychloroquine – an under trial drug being tested for the cure of COVID-19 – which Trump had named a “game changer” drug.

After the warning, New Delhi had eased its restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine, prompting Trump to send a big “thank you” to his pal Modi.

Trump tweeted, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!”

Guess this is Trump’s way of extending an olive branch for a premature warning. Or maybe, it's the strengthening of the existing bonhomie.