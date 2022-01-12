Govt updates FAQs on using CoWIN for registration, vaccination: Take a look

The country has started inoculating third vaccine doses against novel coronavirus infections to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10.(Representative image)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated information in the frequently asked questions (FAQs) section to use CoWin portal as registration began for the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The country started administering the third vaccine dose against novel coronavirus infections to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

Take a look at key FAQs on how to use CoWIN for registration, appointments, vaccination and certificates:

Q: Where can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A: Visit the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in, click on the ‘Register/Sign In’ tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination, and follow the steps thereafter.

Q: Is there a mobile app that needs to be installed to register for vaccination?

A: You need to log into the Co-WIN portal to register for vaccination. Alternatively, you can also register for vaccination through the Aarogya Setu App or Umang apps.

Q: Which age groups can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal?

A: All beneficiaries aged 15 years and above can register for vaccination.

Q: Is online registration mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination?

A: No, beneficiaries can register online or walk in to vaccination centres where the vaccination team staff can register a beneficiary.

Q: How many people can be registered in the Co-WIN portal through a mobile number?

A: Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

Q: Can I register for vaccination without an Aadhaar card?

A: Yes, if you are 18 years or older, you can register on Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs:

- Aadhaar Card- Driving Licence-PAN Card- Passport- Pension Passbook- NPR Smart Card- Voter ID- Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID)

- Ration Card with Photo

For 15-17 years old, the following ID proofs are acceptable:

- Aadhaar Card-PAN Card- Passport- Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID)- Ration Card with Photo

- Student ID card with photo

Q: Is there any registration charge to be paid?

A: No, there is no registration charge.

Q: Is it necessary to register again for 2nd dose or precaution dose?

A: No, registration is required only once to create a beneficiary account on Co-WIN. Thereafter, appointments can be booked.

Q: How can I find the nearest vaccination centre?

A: You can search in Co-WIN portal (or Aarogya Setu app or Umang app) for the vaccination centre nearest to your location by either searching through Map, PIN code or by choosing the state and the district.

Q: Can I check the vaccine being administered at each vaccination centre?

A: Yes, while scheduling an appointment for vaccination, the system will show vaccination centre names along with the name of the vaccine that will be administered.

Q: Which vaccines can I choose while booking an appointment for vaccination?

A: If you are aged 18 or more, you can choose Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V. If you are 15-18 years old, currently you are eligible only for Covaxin.

Q: Is vaccination free at all vaccination centres?

A: No, currently, vaccination is free at government hospitals. In private facilities, vaccination is priced with ceiling limits at Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Q: Can I get vaccinated with 2nd dose or precaution dose in a different state/district?

A: Yes, you can get vaccinated in any state/district.

Q: What precautions should I take at the time of precaution dose vaccination?

A: The vaccination centres have been directed to ensure that if a beneficiary is being vaccinated with precaution dose, they should confirm that the earlier doses of vaccination were with the same vaccine and that the second dose was administered more than 39 weeks ago. You should share the correct information about the vaccine type and the date of 2nd dose vaccination with the vaccinator. You should carry your vaccine certificate issued after the second dose.

Q: Where can I download the vaccination certificate from?

A: You can download the vaccination certificate from the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app or through Digi-Locker. You may do so by using the mobile number used at the time of registration.

Q: How can I access COVID Vaccination Certificate from DigiLocker?

A: You can find vaccination certificate in DigiLocker under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Health category. Click on COVID Vaccine certificate and enter Beneficiary Reference ID to access the certificate.

Q: Can I apply for International Travel Certificate?

A: Any individual who has received all the doses of vaccination can apply for an International Travel certificate.

Q: Where can I apply for International Travel Certificate?

A: You can visit the CoWin portal and click on ‘Register/Sign In’. Log in with the registered mobile number that you used at the time of registration. Click on the ‘International Travel Certificate’ tab against your dose 2 details. You will be required to enter your date of birth and passport number and click on Submit.

Q: When can I download my International Travel Certificate?

A: International Travel Certificates are generated within 2 hours of your request. You can download your certificate 2 hours after applying for it.

Q: Whom do I contact in case of side effects from vaccination?

A: You can contact on any of the following details:

- Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046 (Toll free - 1075).

- Technical Helpline Number: 0120-4473222.

Q: What are the kinds of issues that can be raised on CoWIN?

A: Following issues can be raised:

- Correction in certificate regarding Name, Age, Gender and Photo ID- Merging two doses in one certificate- Addition of passport details to vaccination certificate- Report an unknown member registered to Co-WIN account- Transfer registered members to another account- Regenerate Final Certificate