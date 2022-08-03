Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, to present new bill

Representative Image

The Centre on August 3 withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, and will be introducing a new Bill.

The reason for withdrawal given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the members of the Joint Parliamentary committee is that 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made "towards a comprehensive legal framework".



JCP report on Personal Data protection bill had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern Digital Privacy law

Privacy is a fundamental right of Indian citizens & A Trillion dollar Digital Economy requires Global std Cyber laws #IndiaTechade — Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw 'The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework."

The Personal Data Protection Bill was first drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna in 2018. The Centre introduced a draft of the Bill in 2019 in the Lok Sabha, which was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee in December that year. The committee’s report was tabled in Parliament in December 2021 after six extensions.

The latest version of the bill included both personal and non-personal data under its ambit, which would be dealt with by a Data Protection Authority.

The Bill's previous mandate was limited to personal data and the move to bring non-personal data under its ambit was criticised by many.

The bill was criticised by privacy experts as it was seen as being more in favour of the government rather than protecting privacy, which the Supreme Court held as a fundamental right in 2017.

The Bill also conflated issues by bringing in social media and non-personal data into its ambit and at the same time exempting the government from purview of the Act, a move that received dissent notes from seven ministers.