Coronavirus vaccine India | Nationwide mock drill on COVID-19 vaccine drive concludes on January 2

COVID-19 vaccine administration mock drill

In a massive country-wide exercise, a mock drill on COVID-19 vaccine administration was held in all states and union territories at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts on January 2.

Each district conducted the dry run at three sites at least, which included a public health facility, a private health facility, and rural or urban outreach sites.

The nationwide end-to-end mock drill on the coronavirus vaccine drive was held to ensure all loopholes in logistics and training are plugged before the vaccination begins and also to assess the feasibility of using the Co-WIN app for the same. As of now, over 75 lakh beneficiaries have registered on the Co-WIN app for India’s vaccination drive.

Around 1,14,100 vaccinators have been trained on the process that would have to followed at vaccination sites once the roll-out begins. This would include identifying and verifying the beneficiaries, administering the vaccine, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, etc.

The entire operation was field tested in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam on December 28 and 29 -- involving at least 125 beneficiaries at five sites in a maximum of two districts each. Minor changes were made to the IT system based on the feedback received from the field tests.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show