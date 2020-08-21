172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|govt-doctor-on-covid-19-duty-ends-life-in-karnataka-due-to-alleged-work-pressure-5736161.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt doctor on COVID-19 duty ends life in Karnataka due to alleged work pressure

Some of his colleagues alleged there was intense work pressure on him as he had been on COVID-19 duty.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A 43-year old government doctor on coronavirus duty died of suicide in Mysuru district in Karnataka with some of his colleagues alleging he was under work pressure. The state government said an inquiry has been ordered into the death of the doctor and advised those battling the virus not to succumb to any pressure.

According to police, Taluk Health Officer Dr SR Nagendra was found hanging at his quarters in Alanahalli where he had been staying alone. Nagendra's family was residing in another area in Mysuru district and he chose to stay alone out of fear of contracting the virus and spreading it, they said.

Some of his colleagues alleged there was intense work pressure on him as he had been on COVID-19 duty.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

Mourning his death, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar in a series of tweets also advised the corona warriors not to succumb to any pressure and share their problems with their superiors.

The Minister said being a doctor himself, he understood the pressure under which the medical professionals work.

State Health Minister B Sriramulu too mourned the death and said he is getting every detail of the incident. "I have ordered an inquiry into the case. Anyone found guilty will not be spared. There is no need for people to panic," Sriramulu tweeted.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 07:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.