Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1.29 lakh

Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 26,938; death toll climbs to 286

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 26,938 yesterday with 638 new cases, even as eight more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 286, a health official said.

As many as 17,320 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far, news agency PTI reported.