Aug 21, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1.29 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 28.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 73.9 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 151st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 28,36,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 53,866 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 73.9 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.25 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.87 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounts to 26,938; death toll climbs to 286
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 26,938 yesterday with 638 new cases, even as eight more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 286, a health official said.
As many as 17,320 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far, news agency PTI reported.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases; fifth day of zero local cases
China has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for yesterday, compared to seven a day earlier. All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the fifth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.
The mainland has 84,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country’s health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1.29 lakh with 3,197 new cases
West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1.29 lakh yesterday with the highest single-day spike of 3,197 infections, the state's health department said.
The death toll in the state rose to 2,634 after 53 people succumbed to the virus since August 29, the bulletin suggested. The state’s recovery rate has risen to 76.51 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus impact | Pandemic reignites German debate over four-day work week
The coronavirus pandemic has reignited debate in Germany about cutting the working week to four days to help preserve jobs during and after the economic shock.
But the idea remains highly controversial.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 3,544 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune district in one day
Maharashtra’s Pune district has reported 3,544 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count there to 1.35 lakh yesterday, a health official said. The official said that the death toll reached 3,361 with 71 more succumbing to the infection.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 28,36,925. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 20,96,664 patients have recovered, 53,866 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,86,395. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 70,020; death toll reaches 380
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 70,000-mark yesterday as 2,898 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities took the state's coronavirus death toll to 380, a health official said.
The fresh infections reported from all the 30 districts have taken the state's COVID-19 tally to 70,020, he said. Total number of people who have recovered from the disease in the state has risen to 48,577, which is 69.37 percent of the total caseload. (Input from PTI)
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.25 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 7.87 lakh.
With over 55.48 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 151st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.