Go First to introduce direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah from October 23

The flight, G8 1595 operated by an Airbus A320neo, will depart on October 23 at 6 pm and land in Sharjah at 9 pm. Four flights every week will be operational from Srinagar to Sharjah.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Shutterstock)



Go First has introduced Jammu and Kashmir's first direct international flight and cargo operations from Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).  The flight, G8 1595 operated by an Airbus A320neo, will depart on October 23 at 6 pm(IST). Four flights every week will be operational from Srinagar to Sharjah, the press release announced.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar with a full complement of passengers in presence of Governor Mr. Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia attended online from New Delhi.

The introduction of direct flight to Sharjah will boost trade and tourism between Srinagar and the UAE. "We are delighted to be the first airline to connect Jammu & Kashmir with UAE and it bears testimony to our commitment to the region. We believe that this connectivity will be pivotal in bilateral exchange of trade and tourism between the two regions", said  Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First.

Recently, Go First operated the first night flight from Jammu following its successful operations of the first night flight from Srinagar. It is also the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of J&K Horticulture Products – the state-owned company. Earlier Go First was the first LCC to operate flights into Leh by getting new aircraft modified to operate on high altitude airports.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #flights #Go First #India #Sharjah #Srinagar #UAE
first published: Oct 23, 2021 04:19 pm

