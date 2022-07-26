English
    Genes2Me launches RT PCR-based kit for Monkeypox, to give results within 50 minutes

    The kit is currently available for research use only as the clinical validation is pending due to unavailability of monkeypox samples.

    Ayushman Kumar
    July 26, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

    Genes2Me private limited, a leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturer, has announced the launch of its Real-Time PCR-based kit for quick detection of Monkeypox virus with a fast turnaround result time of less than 50 minutes.

    “This kit is available in both the standard version for any commonly available Real-Time PCR instruments as well as Point-of-Care format on Genes2Me Rapi-Q HT Rapid RT-PCR device. The Point-of-Care solution can be used for screening at multiple sites including hospitals, airports, diagnostic labs, and health camps,” the company said in a release.

    When asked about the clinical validation, the company said this kit is currently available for research use only as the clinical validation is pending due to the unavailability of clinical samples of monkeypox.

    Also read: WHO declaring monkeypox global health emergency a premature move, says top Indian epidemiologist

    “We wanted to be prepared ahead of time for this virus. Understanding the value of time, we have launched this RT- PCR for Monkeypox which will give the result in less than 50 minutes with the highest accuracy. We have the capacity to manufacture 5 million test kits in a week. However, it can be scaled up to 2 million tests in a day with the added demand,” Neeraj Gupta, Founder of Genes2Me said.

    The company said that the scientists from Genes2Me have developed the 'POX-Q Multiplexed RT-PCR kit' for the detection of Monkeypox virus along with differentiation from Varicella Zoster Virus (Chicken Pox) in a single tube multiplex reaction format.
