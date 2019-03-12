From TN Seshan to James M Lyngdoh to OP Rawat: Remembering the maverick CECs of India

The duties of an Election Commissioner in this country are mighty. The onus of conducting free and fair elections, which practically makes for the foundation of a healthy democracy, lies with the election commissioner. And to ensure that they have to do it all — from setting down rules for elections, to determining constituencies and preparing electoral rolls, the EC has to man it all with an iron fist.

Let’s take a moment to celebrate the lives and works of some of the best Chief Election Commissioners India has had.

Sukumar Sen: A civil servant, he was the first Chief Election Commissioner of India, and stayed in office for more than eight years.

Ramadevi: An MA and LLM, she was the first female Chief Election Commissioner of India and was succeeded by the most celebrated CEC of the country – TN Seshan.

TN Seshan

Fondly remembered as the man who cleaned up polls in the country, TN Seshan was the most admired CEC. He lived a life mired in controversies for reforming the election scenario without cowering under the threats that came his way.

A former cabinet secretary, Magsaysay awardee remained unfazed through his tenure alongside improving the system step-by-step.

His policies, their implementation, coupled with his strict demeanour earned him the moniker "Al-Seshan (Alsatian)". Some electoral 'battles' that took place under his vigil were even dubbed "Seshan versus Nation".

Some of his key achievements as the CEC, would include strict implementation of the model code of conduct during elections, guaranteeing issuance of voter IDs for the eligible electorate, putting a cap on a candidate’s expenditure in his/her campaign. He also ended several malpractices such as the distribution of liquor during elections, use of official machinery for campaigns, inciting caste or communal violence, using places of worship for campaigns, etc.

It was said then that politicians feared only God or TN Seshan. His legacy lives on even to this day, and officials are told to aspire to become like him.

James M Lyngdoh

James M Lyngdoh, a Khasi from Meghalaya, is believed to be an inscrutable bureaucrat. Not one to be carried away by flattery, nor losing his reserve, the man had absolutely no political leanings.

The media-shy man proved his mettle twice during his tenure as the CEC. During the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, despite calls for boycott and rampant militancy, the EC held the elections successfully. The next crisis he dealt with was when the Gujarat government called for elections after the Godhra riots. Lyngdoh didn’t allow it.

Another Magsaysay awardee, he proved that thrive in Indian bureaucracy, one doesn’t need to straddle with politicians by their side. Lyngdoh went by the letter of the law, immune to any influence from anywhere.

Lyngdoh’s reputation for integrity and knack for discipline was seen as being "uncooperative" by many politicians. The tough talker had once dubbed all politicians a "cancer", further stating there’s "no cure for it at the moment". He added if people are "exposed" to politicians too much of, they may be affected too.

Hitting out at politicians at yet another occasion, he had said: "There are very few who talk to you on equal terms as a human being. Either they have their noses stuck in the air or they prostrate at somebody's feet. There is nothing in between."

OP Rawat

A civil servant of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Om Prakash Rawat was the 22nd CEC of India. He is credited to having pointed out that the primary reformation required in India at the moment pertains to the media, particularly social media. He outlined how fake news affects voting behaviour and how there are very few checks and balances present in the system to curb it.

A few years ago, while delivering a keynote address at the ‘Consultation on Electoral and Political Reforms, the former CEC had spoken out openly against the degradation of politics in India.

He had said: “Democracy thrives when elections are free, fair and transparent. However, it appears to a cynical common man that we have been scripting a narrative that places maximum premium on winning at all costs, to the exclusion of all ethical considerations… The winner can commit no sin; a defector crossing over to the ruling camp stands cleansed of all the guilt as also possible criminality.”

He is also very vocal when it comes to criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s note ban. Demonetisation, he said, had "absolutely no impact" on black money.