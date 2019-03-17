Former SC judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose to be India's first Lokpal: Report

Retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose is set to be India's first Lokpal after being finalised by the selection committee appointed by the Centre last year, sources told News18.

The official notification of his appointment is likely to be released next week.

The selection committee comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and an eminent jurist.

Justice Ghose retired from the Supreme Court in May 2017. Before his elevation to the apex court, he was a Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Calcutta High Court. At present, he is a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Lokpal Act was notified in 2014 to form a panel of ombudsmen to look into cases of corruption and maladministration by public servants.

The Lokpal has the authority to probe complaints against current and former prime ministers, union ministers, Members of Parliament, government and PSU employees, and employees of non-governmental organisations receiving more than Rs 10 lakh-a-year in foreign contributions, among others.

This new authority will work with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The Lokpal can ask investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations against public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On January 17, the SC had demanded information from the Centre about the appointment of Lokpal and asked why the appointment had been delayed.