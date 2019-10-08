Firm on Bharat being 'Hindu Rashtra': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (C) along with HCL's Shiv Nadar (second L) (Image: PTI)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is firm on its vision that "Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra", the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat said on October 8.

Addressing RSS’ annual Vijayadashmi function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat said all Bharatiyas working for the nation's glory and enhancing its peace are "Hindus".

"The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country's nature, are clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra," Bhagwat said.

"Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus," he asserted.

During his address, Bhagwat also said that lynching is a "western construct" and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

He said the word 'lynching' does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians.

Bhagwat was addressing swayamsevaks at the function, during which he also performed 'shastra puja'.

HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year's event. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen VK Singh (retd.) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among present at the event.

