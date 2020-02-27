App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIR against Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign

The FIR against Kishor was filed in Patna under Section 420 and 406 for criminal breach of trust and cheating

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against political strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Prashant Kishor on February 27, for alleged plagiarism in ‘Baat Bihar ki' campaign, News18 has reported.

The FIR was filed in Patna under Section 420 and 406 for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

News18 has quoted Kishor as responding that the FIR “is nothing but third rate mischief and poor attempt by a person to gain his two minutes of fame by making an outlandish claim. Law enforcement agencies should thoroughly and expeditiously examine the matter so that truth comes out in the public domain.”

Kishor had launched the 'Baat Bihar ki' programme earlier in February, with an aim of reaching out to people “who believe in the need for a new leadership for Bihar".

This came weeks after Kishor was expelled from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) over his open opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He has been credited with designing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Kishor’s I-PAC had worked with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, and with the Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

The organisation had also worked with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent Delhi Assembly polls.

I-PAC is currently working with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2021 Assembly election.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Prashant Kishor

