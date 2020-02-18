'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor to launch campaign aimed at mobilising 1 crore youth for 'new leadership'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor is set to launch a campaign titled ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ beginning February 20, reports suggest.

The campaign will be aimed at reaching out to people “who believe in the need for a new leadership for Bihar".

Reports further suggest that the campaign is to mobilise one crore youth over the next 100 days.

Speaking to the media, Kishor said that he would create a political force in Bihar for the betterment of the state no matter how much time it takes.

Kishor was expelled from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) over his open opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He has been credited with designing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has worked with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, with the Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

The organisation has also worked with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

I-PAC is currently working with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2021 Assembly election.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)