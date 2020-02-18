App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Baat Bihar Ki': Prashant Kishor to launch campaign aimed at mobilising 1 crore youth for 'new leadership'

Speaking to the media, Prashant Kishor said that he will create a political force in Bihar for the betterment of the state no matter how much time it takes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Political strategist Prashant Kishor is set to launch a campaign titled ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ beginning February 20, reports suggest.

The campaign will be aimed at reaching out to people “who believe in the need for a new leadership for Bihar".

Reports further suggest that the campaign is to mobilise one crore youth over the next 100 days.

Close

Speaking to the media, Kishor said that he would create a political force in Bihar for the betterment of the state no matter how much time it takes.

related news

Kishor was expelled from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) over his open opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He has been credited with designing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has worked with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, with the Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

The organisation has also worked with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

I-PAC is currently working with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the 2021 Assembly election.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Bihar #Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Politics #Prashant Kishor

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.